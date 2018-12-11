  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics PDP calls Kashamu a ‘clown’ for parading as party’s Ogun governorship candidate – Pulse.ng

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Senator Buruji Kashamu as a clown for parading himself as the party's governorship candidate in Ogun state. The PDP's national leadership had submitted the name of Ladi Adebutu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and faulted Kashamu's candidacy being....



Read more via Pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2GcXmFv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top