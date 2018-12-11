The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Senator Buruji Kashamu as a clown for parading himself as the party's governorship candidate in Ogun state. The PDP's national leadership had submitted the name of Ladi Adebutu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and faulted Kashamu's candidacy being....
Read more via Pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2GcXmFv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Pulse.ng – https://ift.tt/2GcXmFv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]