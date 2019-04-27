Politics PDP Condemns Buhari’s Private Trip To UK Amid Insecurity – Nairaland

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condenmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s private trip to the United Kingdom, saying it was a wrong move sequel to the worsening security challenges bedevilling the nation.

The PDP said it was incumbent on President Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2GMpSfh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top