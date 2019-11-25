Politics PDP condemns Jonathan’s role in Bayelsa Election – Olisa.tv

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum has denounced the alleged role of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

In a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, the forum’s Chairman Chief Benson Odoko said the action of the former President indicated …

pdp.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/35v90TP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top