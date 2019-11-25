The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum has denounced the alleged role of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.
In a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, the forum’s Chairman Chief Benson Odoko said the action of the former President indicated …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/35v90TP
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, the forum’s Chairman Chief Benson Odoko said the action of the former President indicated …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/35v90TP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]