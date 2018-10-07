Politics PDP Convention Results Will not be Contested – Tambuwal – Daily Trust – Daily Trust

#1
Tambuwal campaign organisation has commended the conduct of the National convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The organisation, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, said that the foundations for faith in the outcome of the PDP convention has already …



Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2pFmppz

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top