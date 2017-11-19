Ahead of the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is fresh tension in the party over the whereabouts of about N9billion left by a former National Chairman of the party, ex-Governor Adamu Muazu. The Nation reports that all the organs of the party are poised to join issues with some members of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) including some aspirants seeking a return to PDP’s cabinet. It was learnt that the fate of the returnee aspirants might be determined by the extent to which they could account for the N9billion. About N500million, which was traced to Skye Bank, was shrouded in crisis as at the time of filing this report. But there were strong indications that the cash was allegedly squandered within nine months before the sacked National Chairman of the party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff came on board. Findings confirmed that all the organs, caucuses, ex-governors, ex-ministers and leaders of the party are angry over the whereabouts of the money which was in the party’s purse after the 2015 poll. But aggrieved party members have been prevailing on PDP leaders to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to step into the row over the cash.