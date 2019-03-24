The opposition party in Adamawa, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has continued its electoral surge, with Nassarawo Binyeri and Uba Gaya constituencies clinching victory for the party, thus forming a majority in the Adamawa state house of assembly. PDP candidate in Nassarawa Binyeri, Umar Nashon, won the
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2FoAvmL
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2FoAvmL
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]