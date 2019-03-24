Politics PDP forms majority in Adamawa assembly – TODAY.NG

#1
The opposition party in Adamawa, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has continued its electoral surge, with Nassarawo Binyeri and Uba Gaya constituencies clinching victory for the party, thus forming a majority in the Adamawa state house of assembly. PDP candidate in Nassarawa Binyeri, Umar Nashon, won the



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2FoAvmL
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top