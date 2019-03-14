Politics PDP gains more seats in Kaduna Assembly – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gained two additional seats in the just concluded House of Assembly election in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP, which had only seven members in the assembly after the 2015 election, now has nine …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FbY9ny

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top