The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissances Group has asked former President Atiku Abubakar to return, saying the party is already clearing the coast for him. A statement yesterday, by the group’s National Coordinator, Chief Chyna Iwuanyanwu, said time was ripe for Atiku and others who defected to other political parties to return to the PDP. Iwuanyanwu explained that with the recent leadership tussle that nearly knocked out the PDP, party leaders had learnt their lessons and were committed to returning the party to the vision and mission of its founding fathers. “With the Olive branch being waved and the magnanimity of the present leadership of the PDP, the coast is been cleared for Atiku’s triumphant return. “Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been in a political wilderness, in a strange land, cohabiting with strange bed fellows who are ideologically incompatible with his patriotic vision for Nigeria and his democratic antecedents and credentials,” he said. Iwuanyanwu stated that the group had resolved to lead a high profile delegation to Abubakar and others who dumped the party in order for them to return and be part of the restructuring, rebranding and repositioning ahead of the 2019 general elections.