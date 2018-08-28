Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics PDP: Had Buhari Not Cheapened His Exalted Office, Trump Wouldn’t Have Embarrassed Us – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and his “handlers” for bringing ridicule to the country.

The party stated this in its reaction to the comment credited to US President Donald Trump, which branded Buhari “lifeless”. According to PDP, the statement is an “embarrassment” and …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MCejMc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top