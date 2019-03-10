Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as being the chief proponents of fake news in the country. The governor said this in Saturday night just as the Independently National Electoral Commission, INEC was still. collating results for
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NVnQf4
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NVnQf4
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]