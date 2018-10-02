The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently conducting primary election in the Lugard Avenue residence of the party leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The election kicked off past midnight on Tuesday, DAILY NIGERIAN learnt. Earlier on Monday, police cordoned off Marhaba Cinema, the proposed venue of the primaries, citing court orders. …
