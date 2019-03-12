Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kano state governorship election inconclusive, bringing the tally to five states declared inconclusive in the 2019 gubernatorial election. The elections, which were held in 29 states, have seen the All Progressives Congress (APC) take the lead in 13 states, while the …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2VM2gwa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2VM2gwa
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]