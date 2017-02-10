An unspecified number of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Obi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new members were received at Jenkwe, near Obi, by Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Saleh, Vice Chairman of the APC, North Central Zone, on Thursday. Baba-Saleh, who expressed joy at receiving them, promised that the party would transform their lives. He assured the new members that the APC would treat them equally with those that had been in the fold. “Our party is open to all citizens, regardless of religion or tribe,” he said Speaking on behalf of the new members, Mr Musa Aloko, former Chairman of Obi Local Government Area, said that they were encouraged by the achievements of the APC- led administration in Nasarawa State. Also speaking, Malam Aliyu Bello, APC Secretary in the state, urged the new entrants to support the state government’s efforts toward effective service delivery.