Politics PDP must rebrand to win future elections – Doyin Okupe – P.M. News

#1
Former spokesperson of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to change its name if it intends to win future general elections in the country.

Okupe gave the advice in an article posted on social media today December 20th. According to him, …

okupe.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/36VPTTL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top