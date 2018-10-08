Politics PDP presidential primary results – Punch Newspapers – Punch Newspapers

#1
The results of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary held on Saturday in Port Harcourt. The results were announced on Sunday morning.

Void votes —- 68

Atiku Abubakar 1,532

Aminu Tambuwal —693

Bukola Saraki —-317 votes J

onah Jang —- 19 votes

Datti Ahmed —- 5 votes

David Mark …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2NsEY9X

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top