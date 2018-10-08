The results of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary held on Saturday in Port Harcourt. The results were announced on Sunday morning.
Void votes —- 68
Atiku Abubakar 1,532
Aminu Tambuwal —693
Bukola Saraki —-317 votes J
onah Jang —- 19 votes
Datti Ahmed —- 5 votes
David Mark …
