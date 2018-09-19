A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday confirmed that the party is consulting on who to present as its flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.
The PDP Board of Trustees had set up a panel to interface with the party’s presidential aspirants over the possibility of reaching a consensus or trimming the number to a ‘manageable few’.
READ MORE HERE
The PDP Board of Trustees had set up a panel to interface with the party’s presidential aspirants over the possibility of reaching a consensus or trimming the number to a ‘manageable few’.
READ MORE HERE