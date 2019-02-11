Politics PDP reacts to alarm raised by Buhari on upcoming elections – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Buhari, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised concerns over laundered money being funnelled into vote buying.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rubbished the claim by President Buhari that looters are plotting to derail the upcoming …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2toWOmV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top