Buhari, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised concerns over laundered money being funnelled into vote buying.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rubbished the claim by President Buhari that looters are plotting to derail the upcoming …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2toWOmV
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rubbished the claim by President Buhari that looters are plotting to derail the upcoming …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2toWOmV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]