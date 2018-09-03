Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Metro PDP reacts to collapse of Delta Catholic Church – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the collapse of a Catholic church in Delta State.

DAILY POST had reported that St. Paul’s Catholic church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday morning collapsed...



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PykXjX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top