The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the collapse of a Catholic church in Delta State.
DAILY POST had reported that St. Paul’s Catholic church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday morning collapsed...
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PykXjX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
DAILY POST had reported that St. Paul’s Catholic church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday morning collapsed...
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PykXjX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]