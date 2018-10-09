Senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have warned their colleagues in the All Progressives Congress (APC) against plot to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki. Senate Minority leader,Biodun Olujimi, said in an interview yesterday that Nigerians …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OfuzUe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OfuzUe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]