The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will organise an elective national convention in December, According to reports, the convention would be held in Abuja, early December. “The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee is hastening up the processes that would lead to the convention. “Yes, I can confirm to you in confidence that we are willing to once again converge in Abuja, in early December to elect new leaders of our party. “We expect the next leadership to lead us to victory in 2019. So, the elective convention will be a test case for the PDP. “We believe that the caretaker committee is working relentlessly to organise the convention and hand over because there is no time. In politics, 2019 is like next week,” a source said. Recall that the tenure of Senator Makarfi-led caretaker committee is due to expire on December 16, 2017, the convention is to be held few days before the expiration of its tenure.