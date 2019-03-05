Politics PDP storm INEC’s office in Abuja – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has led a delegation of party chieftains and members to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters in Abuja over the outcome of the February 23 Presidential polls.

PDP rejected the outcome of the election, citing irregularities, voter suppression …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2C3oLFy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top