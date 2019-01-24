The Diplomatic Youth Movement of Nigeria has dumped the PDP – The group said it was aligning with the APC for President Buhari’s election.
The group promised to mobilise support for the APC at the grass root level The Diplomatic Youth Movement of Nigeria (DYMN), a support group …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2T8Bz3H
Get More Nigeria Political News
The group promised to mobilise support for the APC at the grass root level The Diplomatic Youth Movement of Nigeria (DYMN), a support group …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2T8Bz3H
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]