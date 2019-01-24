Politics PDP Support Group Dumps Atiku Joins Forces With APC For Buhari’s Re-Election – Nairaland

#1
The Diplomatic Youth Movement of Nigeria has dumped the PDP – The group said it was aligning with the APC for President Buhari’s election.

The group promised to mobilise support for the APC at the grass root level The Diplomatic Youth Movement of Nigeria (DYMN), a support group …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2T8Bz3H

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top