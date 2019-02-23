The PDP also accused President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security operatives to hound its members.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to pull out of the peace accord it signed recently. The PDP also accused President Buhari and the All …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Iwigk8
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to pull out of the peace accord it signed recently. The PDP also accused President Buhari and the All …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Iwigk8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]