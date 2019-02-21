Metro PDP Thugs Kill 2 APC Members, Injure 8 In Ambush Attack In Oyun Kwara State – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara chapter on Wednesday said two of its members were shot dead by suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thugs during …



Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2SgztxF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top