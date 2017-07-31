Submit Post Advertise

Politics PDP to FG - Stop Lying About Boko Haram

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Jul 31, 2017 at 7:57 AM. Views count: 166

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Peoples Democratic Party has warned the Federal Government to stop lying to Nigerians about boko haram.

    PDP.png

    Spokesperson for the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, said, “The celebration of the alleged defeat of Boko Haram was premature. There was no need for that celebration. It was based on false information and distortion of facts.

    “Now, we have seen the result that Boko Haram was not defeated and that is why the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the Army chief to relocate to Maiduguri.

    “This is a grand deception; you can see that. It has been a complete disaster. Of course, we can have challenges fighting Boko Haram, but they should not deceive Nigerians. That is very important.

    “They (the government) went to start the oil exploration in order to deceive Nigerians and the international community that Boko Haram has been defeated. They will claim that after all, we are now there and exploring oil. It is all deceit.”
     
    Jules, Jul 31, 2017 at 7:57 AM
    #1



    Comments

  2. Oloche Moses Okwori

    Oloche Moses Okwori New Member

    Lying is in their DNA...
     
    Oloche Moses Okwori, Jul 31, 2017 at 8:57 AM
    #2
  3. sandra Chinasa

    sandra Chinasa New Member

    You are all liars.
     
    sandra Chinasa, Jul 31, 2017 at 10:33 AM
    #3