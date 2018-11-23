Politics PDP To Sanction Members That Dragged Party To Court Over Adeleke’s Certificate – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Southwest Zonal office of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday said three members of the party in Osun state including, Olalekan Awosiyan, Thomas Ojetade and Sina Awodire would be recommended for sanctions in accordance with the party’s constitution for “dragging the Peoples Democratic Party …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2AdZjLO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top