Politics PDP Unites, Holds Convention in Abuja

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 11, 2017 at 12:45 PM. Views count: 143

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are holding a unity convention in Abuja.

    The meeting is in preparation towards the non-elective convention holding on Saturday.

    Over 3000 delegated are expected at the meeting as it will be used as an opportunity to celebrate the Supreme Court’s victory.

    The PDP had on Wednesday held a committee meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

    The chairman of the committee, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and his subcommittee chairmen discussed matters concerning the successful conduct of the convention, where principal officers of the party will be chosen.
     
