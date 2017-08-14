The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will never recover because Nigerians would reject it in the race for the Presidency in 2019. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said this on Sunday while reacting to comments by chieftains of the PDP at the party’s non-elective convention held on Saturday. He said the APC remained the preferred choice for Nigerians who would not be carried away by “rhetoric of those who short-changed them for sixteen years.” According to him, restructuring was the most critical issue at the moment, but alleged that the PDP never believed in it. “Nigerians have concluded that the status quo is not working for them and they want some structural changes that would enhance effective governance; but the PDP has shown it does not believe in restructuring. It is not in their manifesto. “PDP never believes in restructuring, for that alone Nigerians won’t vote for them come 2019. They held two national conferences and it was never on their plans. It is not in their manifesto and it cannot be in their plans towards 2019,” he said. Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi while addressing the Saturday’s convention said that the PDP wished President Muhammadu Buhari quick recovery such that he could be defeated by the opposition in 2019.