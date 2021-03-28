Kayode Israel
BREAKING: PDP wins Aba North/Aba South bye-election - Vanguard News
By Steve Oko – Aba The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chimaobi Ebisike, has been declared winner of Saturday’s bye-election for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency. He polled 10, 322 to defeat his closest rival, Mascot Uzor Kalu, of the All Progressive Congress, APC...
