Politics PDP Wins Peter Obi’s Polling Unit With Wide Margin – Nairaland

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has emerged victorious in the polling unit of party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

PDP won in PU 019, Umudimakasi Square, Agulu, Anambra where Obi voted. PDP polled in 258 votes, while the APC polled in 1 vote.....



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SmPT7I

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top