The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has emerged victorious in the polling unit of party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.
PDP won in PU 019, Umudimakasi Square, Agulu, Anambra where Obi voted. PDP polled in 258 votes, while the APC polled in 1 vote.....
