Submit Post Advertise

Metro Peace Corps Wins N2bn Human Rights Suit Against Police

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:37 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) on Thursday won its N2bn Human Rights Suit instituted against the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Nigerian Police Force and 4 others.

    According to Dailypost, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Gabriel Kolawole also gave a 7-day ultimatum that the National Headquarters of the Corps located at No 57 Iya Abubakar Crescent, off Alex Ekwueme way, opposite Jabi Lake, Jabi, Abuja, be unsealed.

    peace corps.JPG

    The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb ( Dr. ) Dickson Akoh and 49 other officers of the Corps who were arrested on February 28th, 2017, had approached the court, through their Lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi ( SAN ), seeking redress over their unlawful arrest, detention and brutality.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:37 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Peace Corps Wins
    1. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Please Allow Me Go Write My Exams, Peace Corps Commandant Begs Court

      Oluogunjobi, May 24, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,224
      Oluogunjobi
      May 24, 2017
    2. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Drama In Court As Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh 'Tries To Escape'

      Oluogunjobi, Mar 20, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      11,690
      Oluogunjobi
      Mar 20, 2017
    3. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Nigeria Police Arraigns Peace Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh

      Oluogunjobi, Mar 20, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      843
      Oluogunjobi
      Mar 20, 2017
    4. Jules
      Metro

      Nigerian Police Force Detains Peace Corps Boss 'Akoh', Again

      Jules, Mar 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,313
      Jules
      Mar 19, 2017
    5. kemi
      Metro

      FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge on Peace Corps

      kemi, Mar 15, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      6,954
      kemi
      Mar 15, 2017
    6. kemi
      Metro

      Nigeria: Peace Corps Sues Police, DSS, AGF

      kemi, Mar 9, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      7,424
      kemi
      Mar 9, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Metro

      Peace Corps Commandant Wants Law to Stop Police From Arresting Nigerians Without Reason

      Lequte, Mar 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,377
      Lequte
      Mar 4, 2017

    Comments