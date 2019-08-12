The Managing Director of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited, Dr. Maduka Onyishi, has disclosed that he returned the sum of N2.2billion, wrongly paid into his First Bank of Nigeria account.
The cheque, according to a statement by Onyishi, was received on behalf of First Bank by the Business Manager, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MXHo3F
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The cheque, according to a statement by Onyishi, was received on behalf of First Bank by the Business Manager, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MXHo3F
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]