JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Peace Mass Transit Boss Returns N2.2bn Mistakenly Paid by First Bank – Thisdaylive

#1
The Managing Director of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited, Dr. Maduka Onyishi, has disclosed that he returned the sum of N2.2billion, wrongly paid into his First Bank of Nigeria account.

The cheque, according to a statement by Onyishi, was received on behalf of First Bank by the Business Manager, …

maduka.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2MXHo3F

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top