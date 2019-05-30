The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the federal government not to grant approval to any new gas project that does not abide by the zero gas flare policy.
The Association while commending the gas commercialisation plan of the federal …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2JMpDDH
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Association while commending the gas commercialisation plan of the federal …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2JMpDDH
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]