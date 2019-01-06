World Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney quits – P.M. News

#1
Another senior Pentagon official, in person of Kevin Sweeney, has resigned. The BBC reports that Rear Adm Kevin Sweeney, the Chief of Staff, Department of Defence, is the third senior Pentagon official to resign after President Donald Trump’s Syria announcement.

His resignation came barely a month …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2SzJKG5

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top