Davido in a new video shared on his Instastories, accused his colleagues in the music industry of hating on him because his father, Adedeji Adeleke, is wealthy.The 26-year-old award winning singer pointed out that people should not forget the fact that he works very hard and has delivered several hit songs in his seven years in the music industry. He asked all his haters to come suck his d**k. In his words