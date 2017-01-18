Submit Post Advertise

Metro People Scamper For Safety as Sporadic Gunshots Rock Kano

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Jan 18, 2017 at 11:46 AM. Views count: 328

  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Kano fragile peace was overstretched Wednesday morning following sporadic gunshot that rocked the city centre.

    hausa fulani clash.jpg

    The incident which occurred under Ado Bayero bridge triggered pandemonium as comutters and passer bye scamper for safety.

    Although details are sketchy, but security sources in the city told Vanguard that “it was a clash between officials of Kano Road Traffic Agency Popularly known as KAROTA tried to evict an illegal motor park located under the strategic fly over along Zaria road”

    The source further confided in Vanguard “the plan eviction met a stubborn resistance and armed security were called in to contained the situation”

    As at the time of this report, burn fire rages enveloped the skyline of the effected area .

    When contracted for comments, the police Public Relation officer in Kano, DSP Magaji Musa Majia pleaded for time to ascertained the true pictures of the security breach.
     
    kemi, Jan 18, 2017 at 11:46 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments