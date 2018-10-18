A shirtless man on the street has been filmed explaining science in the simplest terms and it just might be the most hilarious thing you'll see today.
The video begins where the man was speaking about pie chart and bar chart. He then went on to explain ecology. Soon, he delved into living things and non-living things, then gave a hilarious real-life example using residents of Lekki and Ikorodu.
READ MORE ON LINDA IKEJI'S BLOG
The video begins where the man was speaking about pie chart and bar chart. He then went on to explain ecology. Soon, he delved into living things and non-living things, then gave a hilarious real-life example using residents of Lekki and Ikorodu.
READ MORE ON LINDA IKEJI'S BLOG