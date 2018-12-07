Manchester City man Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne have been ruled out of their away trip to Chelsea this weekend. Sergio Aguero had been struggling with tightness in his adductor muscle in recent weeks, but after sitting out the champions’ last two matches, the Argentine is still not fit enough to face Chelsea.....
