Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has denied reports he he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium for Juventus.
Guardiola saw City extend their lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick as Watford were dispatched 3-1 at …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TolPOe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Guardiola saw City extend their lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick as Watford were dispatched 3-1 at …
read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TolPOe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]