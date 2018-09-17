Pep Guardiola has had words with Benjamin Mendy after the Manchester City defender reported late for treatment on Sunday having posted pictures of himself at the boxing at Wembley the previous night.
City's manager denied there was any disciplinary problem with Mendy, who has a …
