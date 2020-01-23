Politics Peter Obi, Abaribe, attend Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial – Olisa.tv

#1
A former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe and others were at the St. Andrews Anglican Church Afaraukwu for the funeral service for Nnamdi Kanu parents on Friday.

The commendation service for Eze …

peter obi.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2OSWJTC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top