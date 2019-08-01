Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, says there are more poor people in Nigeria than in India and China.
Obi said this at The Platform, an annual conference organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos.
Citing the “Stress Index”, Obi said Nigeria is the most stressful country in the world.
“Today, we are the most stressful country. If you read the stress index, they said we are the most stressful,” he said at the programme which held on Tuesday.
