Politics Peter Obi: South East Governors, Leaders Meeting Deadlocked – Nairaland

#1
A meeting of leaders of the South-east in Enugu has ended in deadlock, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The meeting was hastily convened on Saturday following the announcement of ex-governor Peter Obi of Anambra State as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ITjVwv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[95]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top