Politics Peter Obi worries over outcome of Kano supplementary polls – TODAY.NG

#1
The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has described as scandalous and height of brigandage last Saturday’s supplementary election in Kano State.

Obi said that what all democratic watchers saw in Kano State rerun election last Saturday amounts to licensing our …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2JDsFec

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top