Arsenal keeper Petr Cech is to retire at the end of the season.The 36-year-old joined Arsenal in June 2015 from the club's London rivals Chelsea, where he spent 11 years."Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve," said the ex-Czech Republic international."I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season."Cech's career was in doubt in October 2006 when he required surgery for a skull fracture after a collision with Reading's Stephen Hunt.