Metro Petrol Tanker Caught Fire On Ibadan-Lagos Expressway – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
A Maiduguri bound petrol tanker on Thursday afternoon caught fire on Ibadan-Lagos Expressway. P.M.EXPRESS was at the scene of fire incident, a few metres after Oremeji Bus stop on the expressway.

The fire incident was caused by the tanker who had an accident on the highway after its driver, …



Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2V6PDiB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top