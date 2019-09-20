Metro PFN declares two-day prayer against UNN conference on witchcraft - The Cable

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has declared a two-day “prayer of warfare” against the conference on witchcraft being organised by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

In a statement on Sunday, Godwin Madu, chairman of PFN in Enugu, also called for the cancellation of the conference which he described as “sponsoring evil”.

TheCable reported that the event being organised by the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, will take place between November 26 and November 27

unn.PNG


