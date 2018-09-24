The Kaduna State Government has employed 13,606 additional qualified public primary school teachers, including a PhD holder in the state.
According to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mallam Ja’afaru Sani, the exercise marks the filling of the 25,000 vacancies announced after the sacking of the 22,000 unqualified teachers in the state in January.
