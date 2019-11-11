Living in a Mobile World
There is no doubt that we are living in a mobile world, the majority of us own a smartphone and as the reliability of the internet is more widespread than ever before even more of us make use of those portable computers to take care of tasks in a fraction of the time they once did.
We shop and pay for goods and services; we book restaurant tables and by tickets for concerts and the movies – in fact we do just about anything using our smartphones as the starting point, and that includes having a bet or wager.
About the Online Gambling Industry
The online gambling industry has always embraced innovative ideas and pioneered new ideas, in fact, it was one of the first industries that could see the potential of going mobile and was light years ahead of others in optimising its products for the mobile market.
Identity Fraud
Unfortunately, the internet besides being a fabulous place to explore and use legitimately has also become a breeding ground for those that would like nothing more thank to steal others personal details including banking details and understandably this has become a concern for many potential players.
We have to give the gambling industry its due when it comes to keeping their players' personal details private as they have put into place many deterrents to those less than honest people. Banking methods are varied and details are encrypted making it incredibly difficult to steal them, and some online casino sites have gone one step further to safeguard their players.
Pay by Phone Casinos
The pay by phone online casino has become one of the most popular ways players can fun their accounts in order to enjoy a few of their favourite games. Convenient and safe it's very easy to make a deposit using your phone and once more its simple to set up.
How to Set up Pay by Phone Option
When you request to make a deposit at your online casino select the pay by mobile option. This could be listed as Boku or Payforit as well as pay by phone and you will then be asked to tap in your phone number.
It must be noted that there is usually a £30 per day limit on deposit amounts so this funding option might not suit some players, but it is safe and secure which in this day and age will appeal to many.
- You will be sent a SMS to confirm your set up a (this step only needs to be done once)
- Then you simply make your deposit
- The amount with either be deducted from your pay-as-you-go account or added onto you’re your monthly bill.
