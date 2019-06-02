Entertainment [Photo]: Lil Kesh Acquires a New Benz worth N19.8million Naira – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigeria Afro pop Artist Lil kesh has acquired a Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, The artist took to his Instagram page to show off his new car.

The car he bought is set to worth N19.8 million Naira, he took to his Instagram page to congratulate himself on his new whip. …



via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WgfpCs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top